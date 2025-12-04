Citizens Jmp Raises Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target to $17.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GENI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Up 11.7%

Genius Sports stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 275.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.