ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.72.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $83.96.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $379.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 126.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $517,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

