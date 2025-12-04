PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded by Natl Bk Canada to Strong-Buy Rating

Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSK. National Bankshares upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSK
PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance
PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.