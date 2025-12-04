PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Upgraded by Natl Bk Canada to Strong-Buy Rating

Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSK. National Bankshares upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

TSE PSK opened at C$27.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.60. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$21.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.75%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas.

