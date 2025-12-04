Rep. Tim Moore Purchases Shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Representative Tim Moore (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY). In a filing disclosed on December 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Hyster-Yale stock on November 12th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/28/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 11/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/20/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 11/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 11/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 11/5/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) on 11/5/2025.

Shares of HY opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $608.97 million, a P/E ratio of 245.30 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hyster-Yale ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.69 million. Hyster-Yale had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,028.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 282,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hyster-Yale in the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HY. Zacks Research raised Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

