Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Margaret Hayne Sells 9,333 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $690,362.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,729,420.31. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Hayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $699,415.02.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of Urban Outfitters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $702,961.56.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of URBN opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 8.15%.The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 158.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

