iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 2,478 Shares

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $458,008.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,927.23. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $183.04 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.40.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.