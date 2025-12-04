iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 2,478 Shares

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.83, for a total value of $458,008.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,927.23. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of IRTC stock opened at $183.04 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.40.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
