Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 24,162 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $921,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,299.95. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, December 2nd, John Bicket sold 145,838 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $5,519,968.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,681,245.49.

On Tuesday, November 18th, John Bicket sold 123,441 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $4,506,830.91.

On Wednesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $798,249.96.

On Tuesday, November 4th, John Bicket sold 149,277 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $5,812,846.38.

On Tuesday, October 21st, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $6,572,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $6,519,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, John Bicket sold 36,579 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,371,712.50.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, John Bicket sold 133,421 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $5,199,416.37.

Samsara Trading Up 3.1%

IOT stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.The business had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,755 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,950,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Samsara by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,916 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 17.2% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 363.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,181,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,496,000 after buying an additional 2,494,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.