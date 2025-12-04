XTX Topco Ltd Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in GitLab were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $47.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 396,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $20,017,307.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 73,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,798.47. The trade was a 84.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,772.93. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock valued at $64,154,795. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Stock Down 12.8%

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $37.83 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

