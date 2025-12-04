Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Holdings Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 23,612 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 7.4% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $275,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,894,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.33.

In other news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $478.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

