Sunriver Management LLC Has $17.92 Million Position in Repay Holdings Corporation $RPAY

Sunriver Management LLC cut its holdings in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,718,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449,849 shares during the quarter. Repay comprises 1.9% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 3.74% of Repay worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 45.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,440,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after buying an additional 2,013,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after acquiring an additional 207,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,175,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,166,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 428,289 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

RPAY opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Repay had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 39.08%.The firm had revenue of $77.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Repay from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Repay from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Repay

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 26,385 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $155,407.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 193,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,903.48. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.