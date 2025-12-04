Sunriver Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Sunriver Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 388,363 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises approximately 4.2% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.81% of BOX worth $39,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 692.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded BOX from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,316.19. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $144,586.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 497,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,600,982.65. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,999. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $32.16 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

