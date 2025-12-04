Sunriver Management LLC Acquires Shares of 273,954 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 273,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,000. Fiserv makes up 5.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned 0.05% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $1,060,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $2,211,971 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

