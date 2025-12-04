QSV Equity Investors LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Quaker Houghton $KWR

QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. QSV Equity Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quaker Houghton as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Houghton by 0.6% in the second quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Quaker Houghton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Quaker Houghton by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Houghton from $149.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.33.

Quaker Houghton Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE KWR opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.82. Quaker Houghton has a 12 month low of $95.91 and a 12 month high of $161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $493.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.06 million. Quaker Houghton had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -414.29%.

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.