QSV Equity Investors LLC Buys Shares of 41,211 Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

QSV Equity Investors LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,015,000 after purchasing an additional 306,936 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 583.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.