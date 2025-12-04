QSV Equity Investors LLC Sells 2,746 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

QSV Equity Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises about 1.7% of QSV Equity Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. QSV Equity Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $213.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.41%.Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Zacks Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $167.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 8,174 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $1,660,221.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,503.12. The trade was a 24.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

