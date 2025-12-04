Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.0 million-$206.0 million. Asana also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.250-0.260 EPS.

Asana Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Asana had a negative return on equity of 76.23% and a negative net margin of 28.33%.The company had revenue of $201.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.260 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Asana from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Insider Activity at Asana

In other news, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 1,199,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $18,269,298.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,555,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,737.75. The trade was a 43.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 28,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $397,128.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 862,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,221,185.73. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,427,928 shares of company stock valued at $36,497,981 over the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Asana by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,648,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,109,000 after purchasing an additional 487,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after buying an additional 678,016 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Asana by 17.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,794,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,969,000 after buying an additional 263,251 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Asana by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Asana by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 128,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

