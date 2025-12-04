Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $7.12 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 4.2%

DHI opened at $165.08 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $184.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.27.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.