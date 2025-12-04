Pertento Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 401,981 PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 401,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,224,000. PriceSmart comprises approximately 3.8% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned 1.31% of PriceSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 23.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 914.7% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,588 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 7,506.2% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PSMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PriceSmart has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

PriceSmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $126.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.65. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Michael Mccleary sold 9,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $1,078,987.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,210.84. This represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.55, for a total value of $149,487.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,135.95. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,968. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

