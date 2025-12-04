50,250 Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 98.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,979 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,262,560 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,562,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 86,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,769.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after buying an additional 575,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock worth $3,810,458 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 8.5%

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.74.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.23% and a negative net margin of 1,273.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

