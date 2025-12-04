67,800 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in B. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $386,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $326,862,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.Barrick Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

