Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 6,222 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.9% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $919,170,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $306,507,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Newmont by 4,090.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 1,502.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,240 shares of company stock valued at $943,985. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $105.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. Newmont Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

