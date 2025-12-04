Sunriver Management LLC Boosts Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group accounts for 5.6% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sunriver Management LLC owned 2.18% of Huron Consulting Group worth $52,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 725.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.9%

HURN opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $441.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.13 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Get Our Latest Report on HURN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $1,049,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,993,096.48. This trade represents a 13.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $329,140.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,979.28. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,308 shares of company stock worth $3,941,000 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.