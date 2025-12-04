Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.72 and last traded at $132.77, with a volume of 2830889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.31.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
