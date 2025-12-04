Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.1%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.75 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $120.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $496.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Melius assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

