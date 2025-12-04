Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 215.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.9% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Chevron by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 697,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,662 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.16.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 96.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

