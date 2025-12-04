Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,120 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 8,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GIL stock opened at $57.41 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

