Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 37.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) traded up 37.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.66. 7,918,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,844% from the average session volume of 407,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$222.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.19.
About Reconnaissance Energy Africa
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Namibia and Botswana. The company holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 square kilometer located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square kilometer located in northwestern Botswana.
