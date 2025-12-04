FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Decreased by Zacks Research

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,423,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 959,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,192,000 after purchasing an additional 312,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,389,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,193 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,437,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,110,000 after buying an additional 284,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,888,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,747,000 after buying an additional 649,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

