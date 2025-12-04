Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 16.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) dropped 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 185 and last traded at GBX 185.80. Approximately 8,659,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average daily volume of 1,461,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50.

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £737.95 million, a PE ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.77.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

