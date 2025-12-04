Invesco Ltd. Has $684.62 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,386,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.33% of ONEOK worth $684,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $562,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,535,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,596,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 130.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ONEOK
In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKE
ONEOK Stock Up 2.5%
OKE stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 75.74%.
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MongoDB Just Posted a Blowout Quarter—But Is It Too Hot to Touch?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks Poised to Benefit From Google’s AI Breakthough
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Beyond NVIDIA: 5 Semiconductor Stocks Set to Dominate 2026
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.