Insider Buying: QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Buys $10,341.50 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Jr. Wilkins bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $10,341.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,934.20. This trade represents a 3.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.8%

QDEL opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.58. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 42.53%.The company had revenue of $699.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2,460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 118.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 322.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.