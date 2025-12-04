Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,640 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.10.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $205.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $207.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

