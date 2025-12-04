Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. ADMA Biologics comprises about 13.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ADMA Biologics worth $13,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,081.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 42.87%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

