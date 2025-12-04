Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Shift4 Payments worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,919,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,706,000 after buying an additional 788,952 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 64.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $14,279,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 678,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,427,000 after purchasing an additional 165,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 159,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,624. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

FOUR opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.23 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.