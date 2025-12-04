Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 246,843 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,843 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 233.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -107.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.