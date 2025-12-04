Pertento Partners LLP Buys 12,474 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises 9.7% of Pertento Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.61% of US Foods worth $108,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of US Foods by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 41.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in US Foods by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Guberman sold 58,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $4,221,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,520. This represents a 34.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

