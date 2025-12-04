Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 7,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2%

Albemarle stock opened at $126.65 on Thursday. Albemarle Corporation has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus increased their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

