Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Sold by Pertento Partners LLP

Pertento Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,252 shares during the period. Roivant Sciences accounts for about 3.1% of Pertento Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pertento Partners LLP owned about 0.46% of Roivant Sciences worth $34,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Roivant Sciences from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $10,223,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,016.65. This represents a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,105,517.21. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 7,093,628 shares of company stock valued at $126,101,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

