Stonepine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. $ACHV

Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 333,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Achieve Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $99,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 37.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 898,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 244,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 227.7% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 43,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

ACHV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CFO Mark K. Oki sold 50,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $146,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,584.80. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Alistair Stewart sold 129,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $378,142.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 228,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,315. This trade represents a 36.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

