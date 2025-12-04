Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Position in XOMA Royalty Corporation $XOMA

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,330 shares during the quarter. XOMA Royalty makes up 3.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of XOMA Royalty worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOMA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in XOMA Royalty during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 18.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XOMA Royalty news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $155,836.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,543.21. The trade was a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. XOMA Royalty Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. XOMA Royalty had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that XOMA Royalty Corporation will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XOMA Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

