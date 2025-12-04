Stonepine Capital Management LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in CalciMedica Inc. $CALC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,371 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of CalciMedica worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CalciMedica by 33.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CalciMedica by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. CalciMedica Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CalciMedica ( NASDAQ:CALC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CalciMedica Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

