Saturn V Capital Management LP Has $4.76 Million Position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Saturn V Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,553 shares during the period. Abivax comprises about 1.9% of Saturn V Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Saturn V Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abivax were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Abivax by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Abivax by 67.5% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 710,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 286,335 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abivax during the 1st quarter worth $1,250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abivax by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abivax by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Abivax Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of ABVX stock opened at $110.93 on Thursday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $130.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abivax ( NASDAQ:ABVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Abivax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Abivax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Abivax from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on Abivax in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Abivax Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

