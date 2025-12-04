Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $189.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $232.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

