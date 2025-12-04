Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $18,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $655.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

