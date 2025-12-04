Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 177.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 0.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 24.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE DCO opened at $89.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.41 million. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $149,565.02. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 67,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,850.27. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.