Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 17,837 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,064,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,024,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $4,073,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,669,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 5.7%

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $336.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,197,663.20. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,372. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.