Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 7,125 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX accounts for 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.55.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $52,345.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,940.70. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 19,632 shares of company stock worth $3,024,583 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $154.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $167.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

