Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $23.92 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh comprises approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $23,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 387.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 216.4% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. Oshkosh Corporation has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.08. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

