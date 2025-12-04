Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,670 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 560.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 127.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,696. The trade was a 31.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.74. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.03. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.11.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

