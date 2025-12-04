Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 21,711 Shares of Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,711 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 229.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Coastal Financial by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephan Klee sold 4,350 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $474,759.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $181,281.54. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.65, for a total value of $1,224,805.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,192,411.15. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,958 shares of company stock worth $7,210,220. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $119.22.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.